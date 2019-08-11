Reviewing North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)’s and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12 Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 17 2.39 N/A 0.05 356.44

Table 1 highlights North American Construction Group Ltd. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to North American Construction Group Ltd. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. North American Construction Group Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Natural Gas Services Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows North American Construction Group Ltd. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2% Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Natural Gas Services Group Inc. has 11.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for North American Construction Group Ltd. and Natural Gas Services Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Natural Gas Services Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Natural Gas Services Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 68.95% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.2% of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 5.4% are Natural Gas Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45% Natural Gas Services Group Inc. -2.61% -1.66% -0.99% -5.48% -26.92% -2.43%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. had bullish trend while Natural Gas Services Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Natural Gas Services Group Inc. beats North American Construction Group Ltd.