Reviewing North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)’s and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.63 N/A 1.23 11.69

Demonstrates North American Construction Group Ltd. and Energy Transfer LP earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Energy Transfer LP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to North American Construction Group Ltd. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. North American Construction Group Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us North American Construction Group Ltd. and Energy Transfer LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

North American Construction Group Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.5. In other hand, Energy Transfer LP has beta of 1.56 which is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Energy Transfer LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for North American Construction Group Ltd. and Energy Transfer LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Energy Transfer LP’s potential upside is 66.79% and its consensus price target is $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.6% of North American Construction Group Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.4% of Energy Transfer LP are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are North American Construction Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Energy Transfer LP shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45% Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Energy Transfer LP.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats on 7 of the 11 factors North American Construction Group Ltd.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.