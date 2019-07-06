Reviewing North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)’s and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s results

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 0.38 31.59 Archrock Inc. 10 1.45 N/A 0.34 29.04

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Archrock Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to North American Construction Group Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. North American Construction Group Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Archrock Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 10% 3.2% Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.51 shows that North American Construction Group Ltd. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Archrock Inc.’s beta is 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of North American Construction Group Ltd. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Archrock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Archrock Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

North American Construction Group Ltd. and Archrock Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 88.3%. North American Construction Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, 1.8% are Archrock Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) North American Construction Group Ltd. 1.25% -0.25% 18.81% 21.06% 81.04% 36.29% Archrock Inc. 0.51% -2.55% 4.97% -5.61% -15.85% 32.58%

For the past year North American Construction Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Archrock Inc.

Summary

North American Construction Group Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Archrock Inc.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.