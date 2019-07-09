Reviewing Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)’s and Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH)’s results

Both Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) and Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH) are Railroads companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norfolk Southern Corporation 185 4.57 N/A 10.11 19.86 Guangshen Railway Company Limited 19 0.00 N/A 0.81 21.68

Table 1 highlights Norfolk Southern Corporation and Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Guangshen Railway Company Limited is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Norfolk Southern Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Norfolk Southern Corporation is presently more affordable than Guangshen Railway Company Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norfolk Southern Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 7.7% Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0.00% 2.7% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Guangshen Railway Company Limited has a 1.01 beta and it is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Norfolk Southern Corporation are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Guangshen Railway Company Limited has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Norfolk Southern Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Norfolk Southern Corporation and Guangshen Railway Company Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Norfolk Southern Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Norfolk Southern Corporation’s consensus price target is $195.8, while its potential downside is -1.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Norfolk Southern Corporation and Guangshen Railway Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 3.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Norfolk Southern Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Guangshen Railway Company Limited has 42.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Norfolk Southern Corporation -0.37% 3.65% 10.97% 17.9% 33.48% 34.28% Guangshen Railway Company Limited 0.34% -8.2% -17.08% -4.72% -40.93% -5.9%

For the past year Norfolk Southern Corporation had bullish trend while Guangshen Railway Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Norfolk Southern Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Guangshen Railway Company Limited.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. In addition, the company is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products. As of February 14, 2017, it operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1883 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.