Reviewing Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)’s and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s results

Both Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) are each other’s competitor in the Apparel Stores industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordstrom Inc. 38 0.25 N/A 3.06 10.81 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.62 N/A 1.48 11.94

Demonstrates Nordstrom Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Nordstrom Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Nordstrom Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nordstrom Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordstrom Inc. 0.00% 53.2% 6% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 11.7%

Volatility and Risk

Nordstrom Inc.’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nordstrom Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nordstrom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nordstrom Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordstrom Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Nordstrom Inc. has a 93.85% upside potential and an average price target of $49.14. On the other hand, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s potential upside is 73.09% and its average price target is $25.6. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Nordstrom Inc. seems more appealing than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nordstrom Inc. and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 93.6% respectively. 4% are Nordstrom Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordstrom Inc. 10.29% 5.14% -17.94% -27.04% -36.92% -28.96% American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -1.28% 3.94% -25.73% -16.6% -29.24% -8.48%

For the past year Nordstrom Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Nordstrom Inc.

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion specialty retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name. The Credit segment provides access to various payment products and services, including a Nordstrom-branded private label card, two Nordstrom-branded Visa credit cards, and a debit card. As of October 12, 2017, the company operated 360 stores in 40 states, including 122 full-line stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; 227 Nordstrom Rack stores; 2 Jeffrey boutiques; and 2 clearance stores. Nordstrom, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is based in Seattle, Washington.