Reviewing Nordson Corporation (NDSN)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s results

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson Corporation 137 3.42 N/A 5.51 25.73 Colfax Corporation 27 0.73 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nordson Corporation and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Nordson Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nordson Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nordson Corporation and Colfax Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Nordson Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s beta is 1.6 which is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nordson Corporation. Its rival Colfax Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. Nordson Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nordson Corporation and Colfax Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

$125 is Nordson Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -4.46%. Competitively Colfax Corporation has an average target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 29.29%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Colfax Corporation seems more appealing than Nordson Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.87% of Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Nordson Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Colfax Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Nordson Corporation was less bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Nordson Corporation beats Colfax Corporation.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.