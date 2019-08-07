Reviewing Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)’s and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s results

This is a contrast between Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.89 N/A -0.49 0.00 Matson Inc. 37 0.70 N/A 2.56 15.98

Table 1 demonstrates Nordic American Tankers Limited and Matson Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nordic American Tankers Limited and Matson Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6% Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Nordic American Tankers Limited is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Matson Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Matson Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Nordic American Tankers Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Matson Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Nordic American Tankers Limited and Matson Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Matson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Nordic American Tankers Limited has a consensus price target of $1.25, and a -33.51% downside potential. On the other hand, Matson Inc.’s potential upside is 10.84% and its average price target is $40.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Matson Inc. looks more robust than Nordic American Tankers Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 87.5% of Matson Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares. Comparatively, Matson Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year Nordic American Tankers Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Matson Inc.

Summary

Matson Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.