Reviewing Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NAO)’s and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s results

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-30.75
|0.00
|TORM plc
|8
|0.98
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Demonstrates Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and TORM plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
|0.00%
|-107.1%
|-61.1%
|TORM plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and TORM plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|TORM plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Nordic American Offshore Ltd. has an average price target of $5, and a -100.00% downside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.1% of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. shares and 0% of TORM plc shares. 58.99% are Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
|0.2%
|40.91%
|40.06%
|-44.76%
|-59.91%
|10.71%
|TORM plc
|11.11%
|11.69%
|31.62%
|14.21%
|0%
|46.17%
For the past year Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than TORM plc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors TORM plc beats Nordic American Offshore Ltd.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
