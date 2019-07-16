Reviewing Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NAO)’s and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s results

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -30.75 0.00 TORM plc 8 0.98 N/A -0.48 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0.00% -107.1% -61.1% TORM plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 TORM plc 0 0 0 0.00

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. has an average price target of $5, and a -100.00% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.1% of Nordic American Offshore Ltd. shares and 0% of TORM plc shares. 58.99% are Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nordic American Offshore Ltd. 0.2% 40.91% 40.06% -44.76% -59.91% 10.71% TORM plc 11.11% 11.69% 31.62% 14.21% 0% 46.17%

For the past year Nordic American Offshore Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than TORM plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TORM plc beats Nordic American Offshore Ltd.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.