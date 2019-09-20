Reviewing Noodles & Company (NDLS)’s and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company 7 0.57 N/A -0.17 0.00 Restaurant Brands International Inc. 69 3.48 N/A 2.36 31.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company 0.00% -15.2% -3% Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noodles & Company and Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 0 1 3.00 Restaurant Brands International Inc. 0 4 7 2.64

Noodles & Company’s upside potential is 60.47% at a $9.5 consensus price target. Restaurant Brands International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79.09 consensus price target and a 7.02% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Noodles & Company seems more appealing than Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.7% of Noodles & Company shares and 91.98% of Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares. 12.7% are Noodles & Company’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noodles & Company -0.27% -7.84% 3.2% 2.07% -27% 6.01% Restaurant Brands International Inc. -0.94% 6.5% 12.98% 18.07% 17.23% 40.92%

For the past year Noodles & Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International Inc. beats Noodles & Company on 7 of the 10 factors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons and Burger King brand names. It operates through two segments, Tim Hortons and Burger King. As of December 31, 2016, Restaurant Brands International Inc. owned or franchised a total of 4,613 Tim Hortons restaurants and 15,738 Burger King restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. The company serves as the sole general partner of Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.