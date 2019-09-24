Reviewing Noodles & Company (NDLS)’s and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)’s results

This is a contrast between Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Noodles & Company
|7
|0.57
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Noodles & Company and Luckin Coffee Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Noodles & Company and Luckin Coffee Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Noodles & Company
|0.00%
|-15.2%
|-3%
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Noodles & Company are 0.3 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Luckin Coffee Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Luckin Coffee Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noodles & Company.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Noodles & Company and Luckin Coffee Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Noodles & Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
On the other hand, Luckin Coffee Inc.’s potential upside is 19.34% and its consensus target price is $25.67.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Noodles & Company and Luckin Coffee Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 47.5% respectively. 12.7% are Noodles & Company’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Noodles & Company
|-0.27%
|-7.84%
|3.2%
|2.07%
|-27%
|6.01%
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|5.06%
|26.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|19.19%
For the past year Noodles & Company has weaker performance than Luckin Coffee Inc.
Summary
Luckin Coffee Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Noodles & Company.
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.
