Reviewing Noodles & Company (NDLS)’s and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)’s results

This is a contrast between Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Restaurants and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company 7 0.57 N/A -0.17 0.00 Luckin Coffee Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Noodles & Company and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Noodles & Company and Luckin Coffee Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company 0.00% -15.2% -3% Luckin Coffee Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Noodles & Company are 0.3 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Luckin Coffee Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Luckin Coffee Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noodles & Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Noodles & Company and Luckin Coffee Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 0 0 0.00 Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Luckin Coffee Inc.’s potential upside is 19.34% and its consensus target price is $25.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Noodles & Company and Luckin Coffee Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 47.5% respectively. 12.7% are Noodles & Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noodles & Company -0.27% -7.84% 3.2% 2.07% -27% 6.01% Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19%

For the past year Noodles & Company has weaker performance than Luckin Coffee Inc.

Summary

Luckin Coffee Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.