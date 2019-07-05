Reviewing Noodles & Company (NDLS)’s and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)’s results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company 7 0.75 N/A -0.21 0.00 Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.95 N/A 0.44 25.67

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company 0.00% -22.1% -5.1% Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Noodles & Company is 97.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.03 beta. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has a 0.11 beta and it is 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Noodles & Company are 0.7 and 0.4. Competitively, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Noodles & Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Noodles & Company and Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 2 3 2.60 Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of Noodles & Company is $10.3, with potential upside of 27.63%. Meanwhile, Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 5.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Noodles & Company appears more favorable than Del Taco Restaurants Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Noodles & Company and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 86% respectively. Noodles & Company’s share held by insiders are 11.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noodles & Company 11.5% 26.36% 12.1% -12.85% -11.75% 19.31% Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -3.33% 13.2% 10.87% -3.66% -0.09% 13.31%

For the past year Noodles & Company has stronger performance than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.