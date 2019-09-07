Reviewing Noodles & Company (NDLS)’s and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH). The two are both Restaurants companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company 7 0.53 N/A -0.17 0.00 Biglari Holdings Inc. 115 0.36 N/A 14.31 6.35

Table 1 demonstrates Noodles & Company and Biglari Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Noodles & Company and Biglari Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company 0.00% -15.2% -3% Biglari Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Noodles & Company has a 0.06 beta, while its volatility is 94.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Noodles & Company’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Biglari Holdings Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Biglari Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Noodles & Company.

Analyst Ratings

Noodles & Company and Biglari Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Biglari Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Noodles & Company’s upside potential currently stands at 72.28% and an $10.13 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Noodles & Company and Biglari Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.7% and 85% respectively. 12.7% are Noodles & Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Biglari Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noodles & Company -0.27% -7.84% 3.2% 2.07% -27% 6.01% Biglari Holdings Inc. -5.46% -10.81% -34.68% -30.69% -52.07% -20.06%

For the past year Noodles & Company has 6.01% stronger performance while Biglari Holdings Inc. has -20.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Biglari Holdings Inc. beats Noodles & Company on 6 of the 9 factors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 417 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 173 franchised units; and 3 Western company-operated restaurants and 64 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the MAXIM and Maxim brand names; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.