Reviewing Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)’s and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s results

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) and Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), both competing one another are Investment Brokerage – National companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Virtu Financial Inc. 24 3.66 N/A 3.18 7.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nomura Holdings Inc. and Virtu Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -0.2% Virtu Financial Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Nomura Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Virtu Financial Inc.’s -0.71 beta is the reason why it is 171.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nomura Holdings Inc. and Virtu Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtu Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Virtu Financial Inc.’s potential upside is 47.60% and its average target price is $32.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of Nomura Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Virtu Financial Inc. shares. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Virtu Financial Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nomura Holdings Inc. -7.95% -11.58% -15.79% -27.74% -40.11% -9.68% Virtu Financial Inc. -2.79% -1.95% -9.86% -3.39% -20.54% -8.07%

For the past year Nomura Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Virtu Financial Inc.

Summary

Virtu Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nomura Holdings Inc.

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.