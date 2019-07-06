Reviewing Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)’s and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP)’s results

Both Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 6 0.57 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Nomura Holdings Inc. and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -0.2% GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 33.6% 7.7%

Volatility and Risk

Nomura Holdings Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.8% of Nomura Holdings Inc. shares and 80.8% of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.6% of GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nomura Holdings Inc. -7.95% -11.58% -15.79% -27.74% -40.11% -9.68% GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. -1.06% -16.16% -31.82% -40.43% -41.55% -24.19%

For the past year Nomura Holdings Inc. was less bearish than GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. beats Nomura Holdings Inc.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading, as well as contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, and interest rate products; and spread bets and OTC options on forex, as well as supports the trading of exchange-traded futures and options. It provides services to retail customers through FOREX.com and Cityindex.com, as well as through brokers and white label partners. The company also provides agency execution services; and access to markets and self-directed trading in foreign exchange, commodities, equities, options, and futures to institutional customers through GTX platform, an electronic communications network, as well as offers touch trading services. Further, it provides execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges; and online trading services. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.