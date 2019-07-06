Reviewing Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)’s and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s results

This is a contrast between Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Investment Brokerage – National and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 47 3.77 N/A 4.10 11.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nomura Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -0.2% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 17.3% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Nomura Holdings Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nomura Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 19.18% and its consensus price target is $55.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nomura Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 95%. 0.7% are Nomura Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nomura Holdings Inc. -7.95% -11.58% -15.79% -27.74% -40.11% -9.68% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -4.22% -2.63% 0.85% -9.94% -25.35% 8.66%

For the past year Nomura Holdings Inc. has -9.68% weaker performance while E*TRADE Financial Corporation has 8.66% stronger performance.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nomura Holdings Inc.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.