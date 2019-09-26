Reviewing Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)’s and BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s results

As Investment Brokerage – National companies, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NMR) and BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00 BGC Partners Inc. 5 0.99 N/A 0.32 17.22

Demonstrates Nomura Holdings Inc. and BGC Partners Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nomura Holdings Inc. and BGC Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.7% -0.2% BGC Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Nomura Holdings Inc.’s 1.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. BGC Partners Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nomura Holdings Inc. and BGC Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 62%. 0.7% are Nomura Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.8% are BGC Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nomura Holdings Inc. 0% -6.13% -10.37% -16.17% -29.5% -9.41% BGC Partners Inc. -5% 5.56% 1.85% -10.11% -19.01% 6.58%

For the past year Nomura Holdings Inc. has -9.41% weaker performance while BGC Partners Inc. has 6.58% stronger performance.

Summary

BGC Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Nomura Holdings Inc.

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. This segment also offers trade execution, broker-dealer, clearing, processing, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions; and electronic marketplaces comprising government bond markets, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, corporate bonds, and credit derivatives. In addition, it provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements; and certain technology services. Further, this segment offers financial technology solutions, market data, post-trade, and analytics related to select financial instruments and markets. The Real Estate Services segment offers corporate advisory and investment sales; real estate finance, consulting, appraisal, and valuation; project management; and property and facilities management services to real estate tenants, owner-occupiers, investors, lenders, multi-national corporations, and developers. The company primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms, as well as institutional clients. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.