Reviewing Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)’s and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) and Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND). The two are both Processed & Packaged Goods companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods Limited 21 0.00 N/A 0.83 26.86 Beyond Meat Inc. 140 52.72 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods Limited 0.00% 6.2% 2.4% Beyond Meat Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nomad Foods Limited is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Beyond Meat Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Beyond Meat Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nomad Foods Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nomad Foods Limited and Beyond Meat Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Beyond Meat Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Nomad Foods Limited has a consensus target price of $24.5, and a 16.95% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Beyond Meat Inc. is $139.5, which is potential -3.64% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Nomad Foods Limited seems more appealing than Beyond Meat Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nomad Foods Limited and Beyond Meat Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.7% and 3.8% respectively. Insiders held 14.32% of Nomad Foods Limited shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.2% of Beyond Meat Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nomad Foods Limited -2.58% 2.72% 7.79% 23.04% 18.14% 33.19% Beyond Meat Inc. -3.16% 28.79% 0% 0% 0% 198.87%

For the past year Nomad Foods Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Beyond Meat Inc.

Summary

Nomad Foods Limited beats Beyond Meat Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The companyÂ’s frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. The company also sells its products in Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Denmark. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.