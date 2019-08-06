Reviewing Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)’s results

Since Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.63 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nokia Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nokia Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Nokia Corporation has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a 0.41 beta and it is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nokia Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nokia Corporation and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Nokia Corporation is $8, with potential upside of 49.25%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares and 26% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99%

For the past year Nokia Corporation has stronger performance than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.