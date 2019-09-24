Reviewing Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 2 0.24 N/A -8.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nokia Corporation and Vislink Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3% Vislink Technologies Inc. 0.00% -149.2% -49.2%

Risk & Volatility

Nokia Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.3 beta. Vislink Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nokia Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Vislink Technologies Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Vislink Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nokia Corporation and Vislink Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nokia Corporation’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 54.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.8% of Vislink Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc. has 14.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02%

For the past year Nokia Corporation was less bearish than Vislink Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nokia Corporation beats Vislink Technologies Inc.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.