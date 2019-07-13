Reviewing Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)’s results

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 134 8.01 N/A 4.56 28.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nokia Corporation and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nokia Corporation and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -4% -1.5% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 83% 20.7%

Risk & Volatility

Nokia Corporation has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nokia Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Nokia Corporation and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 56.86% for Nokia Corporation with consensus price target of $8. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $99.33 consensus price target and a -23.57% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Nokia Corporation appears more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nokia Corporation and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.4% and 22.5%. Comparatively, 80.77% are Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation -4.22% -15.43% -24.53% -18.74% -24.29% -18.04% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -21.41% -22.39% -2.4% 17.26% 62.16% 31.08%

For the past year Nokia Corporation has -18.04% weaker performance while Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 31.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Nokia Corporation.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.