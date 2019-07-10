Reviewing Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 RigNet Inc. 12 0.82 N/A -3.52 0.00

Demonstrates Nokia Corporation and RigNet Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nokia Corporation and RigNet Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -4% -1.5% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.27 shows that Nokia Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. RigNet Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nokia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, RigNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Nokia Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Nokia Corporation and RigNet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nokia Corporation’s upside potential is 59.05% at a $8 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of RigNet Inc. is $24, which is potential 136.69% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, RigNet Inc. is looking more favorable than Nokia Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.4% of Nokia Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of RigNet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% are RigNet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation -4.22% -15.43% -24.53% -18.74% -24.29% -18.04% RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29%

For the past year Nokia Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than RigNet Inc.

Summary

Nokia Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors RigNet Inc.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.