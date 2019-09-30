Reviewing Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s results

We are comparing Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 5 0.81 5.56B -0.11 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 24 7.08 341.91M 1.61 16.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nokia Corporation and Juniper Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 109,233,791,748.53% -3.5% -1.3% Juniper Networks Inc. 1,428,195,488.72% 12% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.3 beta means Nokia Corporation’s volatility is 70.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Juniper Networks Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nokia Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Juniper Networks Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Juniper Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Nokia Corporation and Juniper Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Juniper Networks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Juniper Networks Inc. is $27, which is potential 8.56% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nokia Corporation and Juniper Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 96%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Juniper Networks Inc. -0.48% 0.33% -2.77% 4.61% 2.74% 0.41%

For the past year Nokia Corporation had bearish trend while Juniper Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Juniper Networks Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Nokia Corporation.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch. In addition, the company offers security products comprising SRX series services gateways for the data centers; Branch SRX family that includes SRX300 Series and SRX1500, which provides integrated firewall capabilities; vSRX Virtual Firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls; Sky Advanced Threat Prevention, a cloud-based service for static and dynamic analysis; and Spotlight Secure Threat Intelligence Platform, a threat intelligence platform that aggregates threat feeds from various sources. Further, it offers Junos OS, a network operating system; Junos Space, a network management platform for creating network management applications that include network director, services activation director, security director, edge services director, service now, and service insight; and Contrail networking and cloud platform solutions. Additionally, the company provides technical support and professional services, as well as education and training programs. It sells its products through direct sales, distributors, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners to end-users in the service provider and enterprise markets. Juniper Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.