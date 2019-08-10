Reviewing Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s and Its Peers results

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is a company in the Communication Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Nokia Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of Nokia Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Nokia Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.50% -1.30% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Nokia Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nokia Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

Nokia Corporation presently has an average price target of $8, suggesting a potential upside of 47.87%. The potential upside of the competitors is 64.86%. Given Nokia Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nokia Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nokia Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Nokia Corporation has -7.04% weaker performance while Nokia Corporation’s competitors have 33.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Nokia Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Nokia Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Nokia Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nokia Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Nokia Corporation has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nokia Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nokia Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nokia Corporation’s rivals beat Nokia Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.