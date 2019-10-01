Reviewing Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s results

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 5 0.81 5.56B -0.11 0.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.00 3.23M 0.26 10.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nokia Corporation and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 109,313,253,248.92% -3.5% -1.3% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 118,750,000.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Nokia Corporation has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nokia Corporation is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nokia Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 4.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 24.2% are B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year Nokia Corporation has -7.04% weaker performance while B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 32.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats Nokia Corporation.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.