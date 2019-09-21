Reviewing Nokia Corporation (NOK)’s and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s results

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 7 172.98 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nokia Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nokia Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Volatility & Risk

Nokia Corporation’s current beta is 0.3 and it happens to be 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Akoustis Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nokia Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akoustis Technologies Inc. are 12.8 and 12.7 respectively. Akoustis Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nokia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nokia Corporation and Akoustis Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nokia Corporation’s upside potential is 51.23% at a $8 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Nokia Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.4% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.9% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year Nokia Corporation had bearish trend while Akoustis Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.