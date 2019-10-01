Reviewing Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)’s and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s results

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) and Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP 25 1.99 21.64M 4.00 7.75 Targa Resources Corp. 37 -0.92 215.49M -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Noble Midstream Partners LP and Targa Resources Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Noble Midstream Partners LP and Targa Resources Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners LP 86,146,496.82% 28.5% 7.8% Targa Resources Corp. 575,560,897.44% -3% -1.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noble Midstream Partners LP and Targa Resources Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 4 2 2.33 Targa Resources Corp. 0 0 4 3.00

$34.83 is Noble Midstream Partners LP’s average target price while its potential upside is 44.70%. Targa Resources Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $48.25 average target price and a 20.20% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Noble Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than Targa Resources Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.7% of Noble Midstream Partners LP shares and 95.2% of Targa Resources Corp. shares. Noble Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Targa Resources Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45% Targa Resources Corp. -3.43% -2.68% -2.41% -9.89% -25.4% 8.02%

For the past year Noble Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than Targa Resources Corp.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP beats Targa Resources Corp. on 7 of the 13 factors.

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company also purchases and resells component NGL products; sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; and provides transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. It operates approximately 27,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 36 owned and operated processing plants; and 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 66 million barrels. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and managed approximately 700 railcars; 90 leased and managed transport tractors; and 20 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.