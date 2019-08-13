Reviewing Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)’s and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)’s results

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP 33 2.51 N/A 4.00 7.75 MPLX LP 32 4.44 N/A 2.29 12.80

Demonstrates Noble Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. MPLX LP has lower revenue and earnings than Noble Midstream Partners LP. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Noble Midstream Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than MPLX LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has Noble Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.5% 7.8% MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00 MPLX LP 0 1 5 2.83

Noble Midstream Partners LP’s consensus price target is $38, while its potential upside is 44.60%. On the other hand, MPLX LP’s potential upside is 37.56% and its consensus price target is $37.17. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Noble Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than MPLX LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Noble Midstream Partners LP and MPLX LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 32.2%. 0.6% are Noble Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of MPLX LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45% MPLX LP -6.77% -9.02% -9.58% -16.57% -19.19% -3.14%

For the past year Noble Midstream Partners LP has 7.45% stronger performance while MPLX LP has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 12 factors MPLX LP.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.