Reviewing Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines company, Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Noble Midstream Partners LP’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Noble Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Noble Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 28.50% 7.80% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Noble Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners LP N/A 33 7.75 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Noble Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Noble Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.35 2.50 2.34

$39.5 is the consensus price target of Noble Midstream Partners LP, with a potential upside of 68.09%. The potential upside of the peers is 21.01%. Based on the results given earlier the analysts’ view is that Noble Midstream Partners LP’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Noble Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Midstream Partners LP -1.84% -8.23% -9.47% -6.37% -40.98% 7.45% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Noble Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Noble Midstream Partners LP’s rivals.

Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Noble Midstream Partners LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.