Reviewing Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)’s and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.24 N/A -1.96 0.00 SilverBow Resources Inc. 16 0.33 N/A 6.98 1.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Noble Energy Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Ratings

Noble Energy Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Noble Energy Inc. has an average target price of $30.4, and a 36.26% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Noble Energy Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.6%. About 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Noble Energy Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance while SilverBow Resources Inc. has -56.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Noble Energy Inc. beats SilverBow Resources Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.