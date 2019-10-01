Reviewing Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Noble Energy Inc.
|23
|-5.18
|472.26M
|-1.96
|0.00
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|5
|0.00
|31.50M
|-1.62
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Noble Energy Inc.
|2,064,975,951.03%
|-9.5%
|-4.3%
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|575,868,372.94%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Noble Energy Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 38.02% for Noble Energy Inc. with consensus target price of $31.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Noble Energy Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.32% respectively. About 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Noble Energy Inc.
|2.7%
|-1.82%
|-15.14%
|-3.92%
|-39.01%
|17.7%
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
|1.11%
|6.86%
|-1.45%
|-7.47%
|-14.84%
|0%
Summary
Noble Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.
