Reviewing Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)’s and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s results

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy Inc. 23 -5.18 472.26M -1.96 0.00 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.00 31.50M -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy Inc. 2,064,975,951.03% -9.5% -4.3% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 575,868,372.94% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Noble Energy Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 38.02% for Noble Energy Inc. with consensus target price of $31.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Noble Energy Inc. and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.32% respectively. About 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0%

Summary

Noble Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.