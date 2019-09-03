Reviewing Noble Corporation plc (NE)’s and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s results

Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Corporation plc 2 0.32 N/A -3.28 0.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 86.41 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Noble Corporation plc and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1%

Volatility & Risk

Noble Corporation plc is 148.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.48. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

Noble Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Noble Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Noble Corporation plc and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Corporation plc 1 1 0 2.50 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Noble Corporation plc has a consensus price target of $2.38, and a 48.75% upside potential. Competitively Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a consensus price target of $2.85, with potential upside of 128.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than Noble Corporation plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.2% of Noble Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of Noble Corporation plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.38% of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Corporation plc 6.7% 20.54% -12.55% -32.63% -61.55% -14.89% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc had bearish trend while Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. beats Noble Corporation plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.