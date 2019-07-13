Reviewing Noble Corporation plc (NE)’s and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES)’s results

Both Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE:PES) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Corporation plc 3 0.45 N/A -3.28 0.00 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 1 0.04 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Noble Corporation plc and Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Corporation plc 0.00% -19% -8.8% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0.00% -31.3% -7.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.51 shows that Noble Corporation plc is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s 3.04 beta is the reason why it is 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Noble Corporation plc are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noble Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Noble Corporation plc and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Corporation plc 2 3 1 2.17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus target price of Noble Corporation plc is $2.81, with potential upside of 35.75%. Competitively the consensus target price of Pioneer Energy Services Corp. is $2.8, which is potential 948.69% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. looks more robust than Noble Corporation plc as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Noble Corporation plc and Pioneer Energy Services Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.9% and 73.4%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Noble Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Pioneer Energy Services Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noble Corporation plc -11.28% -17.19% -21.85% -49.14% -56.13% -9.92% Pioneer Energy Services Corp. -30.61% -46.32% -38.92% -64.08% -80% -17.07%

For the past year Noble Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Noble Corporation plc.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 23, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.