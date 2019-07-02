Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 18 1.12 N/A 2.06 8.34

Demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Noah Holdings Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.72 shows that Noah Holdings Limited is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s 1.45 beta is the reason why it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Noah Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Noah Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited has a 16.18% upside potential and an average price target of $52.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Noah Holdings Limited and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 0% respectively. 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.