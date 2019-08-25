Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 44 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 SEI Investments Company 54 5.15 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and SEI Investments Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SEI Investments Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Noah Holdings Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Noah Holdings Limited and SEI Investments Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Volatility and Risk

Noah Holdings Limited has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, SEI Investments Company has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Noah Holdings Limited are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor SEI Investments Company’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. SEI Investments Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Noah Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and SEI Investments Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 SEI Investments Company 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 69.27% and an $52 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noah Holdings Limited and SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 71.1% respectively. About 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, SEI Investments Company has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend while SEI Investments Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors SEI Investments Company beats Noah Holdings Limited.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.