Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)’s results

Both Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 30 0.00 11.81M 1.95 16.59 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Noah Holdings Limited and Principal Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Noah Holdings Limited and Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 39,301,164.73% 14.2% 10.8% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and Principal Real Estate Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential is 80.06% at a $52 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares and 0% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund shares. About 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.82% of Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Principal Real Estate Income Fund 0.47% 1.32% 1.97% 10.64% 5.98% 15.72%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Principal Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Principal Real Estate Income Fund on 9 of the 10 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.