Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

This is a contrast between Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 46 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 4.15 N/A 0.60 10.88

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Noah Holdings Limited and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Noah Holdings Limited is presently more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Noah Holdings Limited and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Noah Holdings Limited and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential is 54.49% at a $52 consensus target price. Competitively PennantPark Investment Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 19.23%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Noah Holdings Limited seems more appealing than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. About 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% PennantPark Investment Corporation -5.76% -6.7% -7.09% -7.09% -7.22% 2.83%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats PennantPark Investment Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.