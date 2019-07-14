Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s results

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.22 N/A 0.94 12.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Noah Holdings Limited and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Noah Holdings Limited. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Noah Holdings Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, with potential upside of 62.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noah Holdings Limited and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 38.66% respectively. Noah Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 84.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.98% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. -8.93% -7.12% -7.88% -6.52% -8.97% 5.26%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited was more bullish than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.