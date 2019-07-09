Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP)’s results

Since Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRSP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 Northern Trust Corporation 26 3.39 N/A 6.55 3.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Noah Holdings Limited and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Noah Holdings Limited. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Noah Holdings Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Noah Holdings Limited and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and Northern Trust Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Northern Trust Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.21% for Noah Holdings Limited with consensus target price of $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.92% of Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% Northern Trust Corporation 0.27% -0.35% -1.69% 0.71% -2.92% 3.1%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 9 of the 11 factors Northern Trust Corporation.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.