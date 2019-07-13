Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.19 N/A 2.03 9.31

In table 1 we can see Noah Holdings Limited and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Noah Holdings Limited’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Noah Holdings Limited is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. In other hand, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s average price target is $52, while its potential upside is 62.45%. Meanwhile, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 7.63%. The results provided earlier shows that Noah Holdings Limited appears more favorable than Jefferies Financial Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noah Holdings Limited and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 82.4% respectively. 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% are Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Noah Holdings Limited beats Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.