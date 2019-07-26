Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and Its Peers results

As Asset Management company, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Noah Holdings Limited has 76.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Noah Holdings Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.10% 11.20% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Noah Holdings Limited and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited N/A 46 24.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Noah Holdings Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Noah Holdings Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

Noah Holdings Limited presently has a consensus target price of $52, suggesting a potential upside of 56.44%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 142.58%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Noah Holdings Limited’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Noah Holdings Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Noah Holdings Limited’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Noah Holdings Limited are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited’s rivals have 3.66 and 3.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. Noah Holdings Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Noah Holdings Limited.

Risk & Volatility

Noah Holdings Limited is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. In other hand, Noah Holdings Limited’s peers have beta of 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Noah Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Noah Holdings Limited’s competitors beat Noah Holdings Limited.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.