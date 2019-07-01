Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s results

This is a contrast between Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 47 0.00 N/A 1.93 24.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.29 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 15.1% 11.2% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Noah Holdings Limited and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Noah Holdings Limited is $52, with potential upside of 15.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Noah Holdings Limited and Great Elm Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 29.68% respectively. 84.6% are Noah Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -5.65% -8.08% -5.67% 7.01% -23.37% 7.16% Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Corporation

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats Great Elm Capital Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.