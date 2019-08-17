Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s results

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 44 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.07 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Noah Holdings Limited and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Noah Holdings Limited has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Clough Global Equity Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Noah Holdings Limited and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and Clough Global Equity Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 73.28% and an $52 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Noah Holdings Limited and Clough Global Equity Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 27.94%. About 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance while Clough Global Equity Fund has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 10 of the 11 factors Clough Global Equity Fund.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.