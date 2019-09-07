Reviewing Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)’s and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)’s results

We are contrasting Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah Holdings Limited 42 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.61 N/A 0.27 34.38

Table 1 demonstrates Noah Holdings Limited and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Noah Holdings Limited. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Noah Holdings Limited is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Noah Holdings Limited and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Noah Holdings Limited and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Noah Holdings Limited has an average price target of $52, and a 76.27% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 1.62% 2.95% 5.02% 7.53% 7.05% 14.04%

For the past year Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend while BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 8 of the 11 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.