Reviewing NN Inc. (NNBR)’s and RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s results

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) and RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) compete with each other in the Machine Tools & Accessories sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Inc. 8 0.32 N/A -6.87 0.00 RBC Bearings Incorporated 146 5.46 N/A 4.26 38.21

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Inc. 0.00% -58.4% -16.8% RBC Bearings Incorporated 0.00% 11.4% 9%

Volatility and Risk

NN Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.58 beta. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1.24 beta and it is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NN Inc. are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. RBC Bearings Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NN Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 RBC Bearings Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$12.5 is NN Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 94.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of NN Inc. shares and 99.9% of RBC Bearings Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of NN Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of RBC Bearings Incorporated shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NN Inc. -6.49% -15.62% -8.47% -9.48% -58.74% 22.35% RBC Bearings Incorporated -0.9% -3.76% 17.64% 17.3% 14.67% 24.1%

For the past year NN Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than RBC Bearings Incorporated.

Summary

RBC Bearings Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors NN Inc.

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, manufactures high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company operates through three segments: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment manufactures and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings. The Precision Engineered Products Group segment manufactures a range of components, assemblies, and instruments, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, orthopedic system tools, laparoscopic devices, drug delivery devices, and catheter components for the medical end market, electrical contacts, connectors, contact assemblies and precision stampings for the electrical control end market, precision components, assemblies and electrical contacts for the automotive end market, and various engineered materials for the aerospace and defense end market. This segment also manufactures and sells precision plastic retainers for ball and roller bearings; and various specialized plastic products, such as automotive under-the-hood components, electronic instrument cases, and precision electronic connectors and lenses. The Autocam Precision Components Group segment offers precision-machined metal components and subassemblies for the consumer transportation, industrial technology, HVAC, fluid power, and diesel engine end markets. NN, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment. The Roller Bearings segment provides heavy duty needle roller bearings with inner rings, tapered roller bearings, track rollers, and aircraft roller bearings, which are anti-friction bearings that use rollers instead of balls. The Ball Bearings segment specializes in high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and commercial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high speed applications. The Engineered Products segment offers engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circular or rod. It serves the construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, semiconductor machinery, and other general industrial markets. The company offers its products through direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. RBC Bearings Incorporated was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.