Reviewing NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH)’s and Its Peers results

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is a company in the Surety & Title Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NMI Holdings Inc. has 93% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 77.68% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand NMI Holdings Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.48% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have NMI Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.30% 11.00% Industry Average 23.20% 13.00% 7.78%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares NMI Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NMI Holdings Inc. N/A 26 14.41 Industry Average 272.14M 1.17B 13.93

NMI Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for NMI Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.67

NMI Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $30, suggesting a potential upside of 9.33%. As a group, Surety & Title Insurance companies have a potential upside of -33.62%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ opionion is that NMI Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NMI Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NMI Holdings Inc. -10.44% -13.52% -10.63% 14.81% 18.48% 39.38% Industry Average 0.84% 4.51% 8.45% 14.47% 13.71% 23.90%

For the past year NMI Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

NMI Holdings Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.28. Competitively, NMI Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.97 which is 3.40% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NMI Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.