Reviewing NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH)’s and Its Competitors results

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is a company in the Surety & Title Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NMI Holdings Inc. has 93% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 77.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand NMI Holdings Inc. has 1.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 3.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has NMI Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI Holdings Inc. 222,544,400.14% 17.30% 11.00% Industry Average 23.20% 13.00% 7.78%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting NMI Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NMI Holdings Inc. 61.40M 28 14.41 Industry Average 272.14M 1.17B 13.93

NMI Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NMI Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.78

$30 is the average price target of NMI Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 14.24%. As a group, Surety & Title Insurance companies have a potential upside of -27.38%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ opionion is that NMI Holdings Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NMI Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NMI Holdings Inc. -10.44% -13.52% -10.63% 14.81% 18.48% 39.38% Industry Average 0.84% 4.51% 8.45% 14.47% 13.71% 23.90%

For the past year NMI Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than NMI Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

NMI Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.28 and its 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NMI Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.97 which is 3.40% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NMI Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.