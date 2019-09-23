Reviewing NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH)’s and Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF)’s results

As Surety & Title Insurance companies, NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) and Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI Holdings Inc. 27 5.86 N/A 1.73 14.41 Fidelity National Financial Inc. 40 1.57 N/A 2.71 15.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NMI Holdings Inc. and Fidelity National Financial Inc. Fidelity National Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than NMI Holdings Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. NMI Holdings Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 11% Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

NMI Holdings Inc. has a 1.28 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fidelity National Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NMI Holdings Inc. and Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 8.34% for NMI Holdings Inc. with consensus price target of $30. Fidelity National Financial Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus price target and a 9.64% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fidelity National Financial Inc. looks more robust than NMI Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93% of NMI Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.8% of Fidelity National Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of NMI Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NMI Holdings Inc. -10.44% -13.52% -10.63% 14.81% 18.48% 39.38% Fidelity National Financial Inc. 0.45% 5.38% 8.45% 20.25% 6.99% 36.39%

For the past year NMI Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Fidelity National Financial Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Fidelity National Financial Inc. beats NMI Holdings Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. Its Title segment offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance. The companyÂ’s Black Knight segment provides software systems and information solutions comprising mission critical technology and data and analytics services that facilitate and automate various business processes across the life cycle of a mortgage. Its Restaurant Group segment owns, operates, and franchises restaurants comprising O'Charley's, Ninety Nine Restaurants, Village Inn, Bakers Square, and Legendary Baking concepts. The company also offers information used by title insurance underwriters, title agents, and closing attorneys to underwrite title insurance policies for real property sales and transfer. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.