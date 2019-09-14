Reviewing nLIGHT Inc. (LASR)’s and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s results

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Broad Line that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT Inc. 20 3.37 N/A 0.30 55.35 Intel Corporation 50 3.31 N/A 4.36 11.59

In table 1 we can see nLIGHT Inc. and Intel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intel Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than nLIGHT Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. nLIGHT Inc. is currently more expensive than Intel Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of nLIGHT Inc. and Intel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT Inc. 0.00% 4% 3.4% Intel Corporation 0.00% 28.4% 16.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of nLIGHT Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Intel Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. nLIGHT Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Intel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for nLIGHT Inc. and Intel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intel Corporation 3 2 6 2.55

Competitively the consensus target price of Intel Corporation is $53.9, which is potential 2.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both nLIGHT Inc. and Intel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 68.5% respectively. nLIGHT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Intel Corporation has 0.05% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nLIGHT Inc. -5.9% -16.04% -37.28% -12.27% -55.17% -7.54% Intel Corporation -4.48% 5.2% -0.41% 6.33% 6% 7.71%

For the past year nLIGHT Inc. has -7.54% weaker performance while Intel Corporation has 7.71% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Intel Corporation beats nLIGHT Inc.

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market segments. The company offers microprocessors that processes system data and controls other devices in the system; chipsets, which send data between the microprocessor and input, display, and storage devices, such as keyboard, mouse, monitor, hard drive or solid-state drive, and optical disc drives; and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products that integrate its central processing units with other system components onto a single chip. It also offers NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; security software products that secure computers, mobile devices, and networks; programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive market segments. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning-based sensing products, mapping and driving policy technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technologies. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud and communications service providers, and industrial, communications, and automotive equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.