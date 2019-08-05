Reviewing nLIGHT Inc. (LASR)’s and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s results

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT Inc. 21 2.97 N/A 0.30 55.35 ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.38 11.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of nLIGHT Inc. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. nLIGHT Inc. is presently more expensive than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides nLIGHT Inc. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT Inc. 0.00% 4% 3.4% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 12.5% 4.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of nLIGHT Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. nLIGHT Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both nLIGHT Inc. and ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 5.7% respectively. nLIGHT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) nLIGHT Inc. -5.9% -16.04% -37.28% -12.27% -55.17% -7.54% ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -3.1% 3.55% -2.88% 11.45% -10.15% 16.8%

For the past year nLIGHT Inc. had bearish trend while ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors nLIGHT Inc. beats ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.