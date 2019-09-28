Reviewing NL Industries Inc. (NL)’s and Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B)’s results

NL Industries Inc. (NYSE:NL) and Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B) have been rivals in the Industrial Equipment Wholesale for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries Inc. 4 -0.14 8.29M -0.81 0.00 Watsco Inc. 161 0.00 29.94M 6.51 25.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NL Industries Inc. and Watsco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries Inc. 227,017,553.47% -13.6% -7.1% Watsco Inc. 18,546,738.52% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NL Industries Inc. and Watsco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10% and 0% respectively. NL Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NL Industries Inc. 3.88% 25.99% 41.39% 26.62% -40.47% 45.01% Watsco Inc. 2.35% 13.56% -4.64% -1.99% 28.82% 22.59%

For the past year NL Industries Inc. was more bullish than Watsco Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Watsco Inc. beats NL Industries Inc.

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries. The CompXÂ’s Marine Components business manufactures and distributes original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. NL Industries, Inc. sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.